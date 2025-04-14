Future (LON:FUTR) Trading 9.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 736.50 ($9.71) and last traded at GBX 727.50 ($9.59). 5,957,146 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 662% from the average session volume of 782,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 662 ($8.73).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Future to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 733 ($9.67) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Future has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,060 ($13.98).

The stock has a market cap of £787.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 851.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 906.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Future’s dividend payout ratio is 3.84%.

Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams

