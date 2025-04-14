Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) CEO Purchases $101,600.00 in Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) CEO Gaurav Shah purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 792,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,814.40. This trade represents a 2.59 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 12.1 %

RCKT stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,620,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market cap of $630.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 319.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

