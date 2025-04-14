NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider James D. Dondero Buys 100,000 Shares

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) insider James D. Dondero bought 100,000 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 383,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,586.16. The trade was a 35.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $3.50. 214,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,589. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $7.60.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.