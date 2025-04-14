NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider James D. Dondero Buys 100,000 Shares

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) insider James D. Dondero bought 100,000 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 383,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,586.16. The trade was a 35.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $3.50. 214,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,589. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $7.60.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

