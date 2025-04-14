Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NETD) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Review

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II N/A $7.57 million 36.57 Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Competitors $13.70 billion $71.35 million 40.58

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II’s rivals have a beta of -0.05, meaning that their average share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Competitors 11.22% -48.18% 1.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

75.5% of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II rivals beat Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Company Profile

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Houston, Texas. The company is a subsidiary of Nabors Energy Transition Sponsor II LLC.

