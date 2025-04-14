Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Short Interest Down 96.7% in March

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the March 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kesko Oyj Price Performance

Shares of KKOYY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 137,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,841. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. Kesko Oyj has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $11.03.

Kesko Oyj Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.1212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th. Kesko Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Kesko Oyj Company Profile

Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade divisions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.

