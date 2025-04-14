Short Interest in Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Drops By 98.0%

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

GLGI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,085. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Greystone Logistics has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $1.98.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $14.32 million during the quarter.

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

