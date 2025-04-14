Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the March 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Stock Up 2.7 %

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.30. 15,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,166. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average of $36.96.

About Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund

