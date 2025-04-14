Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Short Interest Update

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the March 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Focus Graphite Price Performance
Shares of FCSMF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 18,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,735. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. Focus Graphite has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.18.
Focus Graphite Company Profile
