Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Decreases By 83.0%

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the March 15th total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN NRO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 250,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,624. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $4.15.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0312 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

(Get Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.