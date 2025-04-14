DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Short Interest Update

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 89.5% from the March 15th total of 116,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of DNBBY traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.49. 79,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,807. DNB Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.04.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 20.70%. Research analysts expect that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

