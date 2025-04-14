Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Up 371.4% in March

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 371.4% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CMWAY traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.75. The stock had a trading volume of 61,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,971. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.35 and its 200-day moving average is $97.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a one year low of $71.30 and a one year high of $108.91.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.4108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

