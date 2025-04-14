Short Interest in G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Expands By 437.9%

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,837,900 shares, a growth of 437.9% from the March 15th total of 1,271,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.8 days.
Separately, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of G Mining Ventures in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.
G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Tocantinzinho gold project that includes two mining concessions covering an area of 12,889 hectares, 23 exploration licenses covering an area of 76,116 hectares, and two applications for exploration licenses covering an area of 9,395 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil.
