Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in March

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Capitec Bank Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of CKHGY stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714. Capitec Bank has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $96.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.53.
About Capitec Bank
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Capitec Bank
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Capitec Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitec Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.