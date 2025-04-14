Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,700 shares, an increase of 588.1% from the March 15th total of 31,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 607,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Compass Group Price Performance
Shares of Compass Group stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.40. The company had a trading volume of 135,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,232. Compass Group has a 1-year low of $26.55 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Compass Group Company Profile
