Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,700 shares, an increase of 588.1% from the March 15th total of 31,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 607,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Compass Group stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.40. The company had a trading volume of 135,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,232. Compass Group has a 1-year low of $26.55 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

