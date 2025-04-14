Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) Short Interest Update

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the March 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Newegg Commerce Trading Up 6.7 %

Newegg Commerce stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 26,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,977. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Newegg Commerce has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $26.40.

Get Newegg Commerce alerts:

Institutional Trading of Newegg Commerce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEGG. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newegg Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newegg Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.