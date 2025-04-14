Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Down 83.3% in March

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Stock Performance

PSL traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739. The company has a market capitalization of $91.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.62. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $91.63 and a 52-week high of $114.45.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.2207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

