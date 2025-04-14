The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 434.9% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Price Performance

NYSE:SWZ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.41. 146,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,440. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Swiss Helvetia Fund

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 91,021 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lifted its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 288,801 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 375.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 41.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

