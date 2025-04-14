The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 434.9% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NYSE:SWZ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.41. 146,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,440. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44.
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
