Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Celanese (CE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Celanese (NYSE: CE):

4/14/2025 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $76.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2025 – Celanese had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

4/7/2025 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $60.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/4/2025 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2025 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2025 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $75.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

3/21/2025 – Celanese was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2025 – Celanese was upgraded by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2025 – Celanese was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $50.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2025 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $59.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2025 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $88.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $73.00 to $46.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Celanese was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/20/2025 – Celanese was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $84.00.

2/20/2025 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $72.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

CE traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,735,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,881. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.41. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $169.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Get Celanese Co alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Celanese by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.