Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Stock Price Up 3.9% – Should You Buy?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.33 ($0.02). 2,593,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 2,600,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.28 ($0.02).
Thruvision Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £2.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.26.
About Thruvision Group
Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.
