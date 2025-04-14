Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:WEEI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:WEEIGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the March 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

WEEI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.49. 3,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,161. Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $24.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 million and a PE ratio of 16.20.

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF Company Profile

The Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (WEEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio seeking to provide monthly income by investing in North American energy companies and writing 1-month call options, on a recurring basis. Stocks are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria.

