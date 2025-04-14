ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SKYU traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $17.38 and a 52-week high of $43.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 million, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 2.13.

Get ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.0054 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF

The ProShares Ultra Cloud Computing (SKYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a modified-equally-weighted index of US companies in the cloud computing industry. SKYU was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.