Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Short Interest Update

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the March 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempest Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $411,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 233.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 47,461 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 570.3% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 160,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 136,818 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 134,209 shares during the last quarter. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPST shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday.

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TPST stock traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 56,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,912. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of -2.34. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $49.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($4.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.12) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempest Therapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat cancer; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Stories

