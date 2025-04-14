Reviewing Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) & Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL)

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) and Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Abacus Life and Federated Hermes.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abacus Life 0 0 5 1 3.17 Federated Hermes 1 3 2 0 2.17

Abacus Life presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.05%. Federated Hermes has a consensus price target of $41.17, suggesting a potential upside of 7.46%. Given Abacus Life’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Abacus Life is more favorable than Federated Hermes.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abacus Life -11.65% 12.88% 6.51% Federated Hermes 16.44% 30.31% 16.21%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Abacus Life and Federated Hermes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Abacus Life has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federated Hermes has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Abacus Life and Federated Hermes”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abacus Life $111.92 million 7.00 $9.52 million ($0.30) -26.97 Federated Hermes $1.63 billion 1.91 $268.31 million $3.19 12.01

Federated Hermes has higher revenue and earnings than Abacus Life. Abacus Life is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federated Hermes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.9% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.2% of Abacus Life shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Federated Hermes beats Abacus Life on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Hermes, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.

