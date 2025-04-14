Financial Review: Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) vs. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A -$11.29 million N/A N/A Sonoma Pharmaceuticals $13.97 million 0.28 -$4.84 million ($4.02) -0.61

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.7% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A N/A Sonoma Pharmaceuticals -26.82% -68.98% -26.39%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. beats Sonoma Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels. The company was formerly known as Insense Medical Ltd. and changed its name to Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. in July 2020. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Ra'annana, Israel.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Regenacyn, a prescription scar gel; Pediacyn, a pediatric dermatology and wound care product for over-the-counter (OTC) use; Epicyn, an Antimicrobial Facial Cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription and OTC product to use and relieve skin irritations, lacerations, abrasions, and burns; Celacyn, a scar management gel; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis. It also provides Gramaderm for the treatment of topical mild to moderate acne; Microcyn, a HOCl-based topical line of products designed to stimulate expedited healing by targeting a wide range of pathogens; Ocucyn eyelid and eyelash cleanser; Microdacyn60 oral care solution for the treatment of mouth and throat infections; and Podiacyn, a foot care product. In addition, the company offers MicrocynAH, an HOCl-based solution designed to relieve common symptoms of hot spots, scratches, skin rashes post-surgical sites, and irritated animal skin for healing; MicrocynVS, a veterinarian-strength animal care product used in vet clinics and animal hospitals; Nanocyn, a hospital-grade disinfectant; Acuicyn, an antimicrobial prescription solution for the treatment of blepharitis and the daily hygiene of eyelids and lashes; MucoClyns for the use in emergencies and safe to use on mucous membranes, cuts, abrasions, burns, and body surfaces; Endocyn root canal irrigation solutions; and Sinudox for nasal irrigation. The company was formerly known as Oculus Innovative Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2016. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

