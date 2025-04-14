Skinvisible (OTCMKTS:SKVI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Skinvisible (OTCMKTS:SKVI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Skinvisible Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKVI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.16. Skinvisible has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.85.

Skinvisible Company Profile

Skinvisible, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development, manufacture, and sale of topical, transdermal, and mucosal polymer-based delivery system technologies and formulations for use in pharmaceutical, over-the-counter, personal skincare, and cosmetic arenas. Its non-dermatological formulations offer solutions for women's health, pain management, and other markets.

