Skinvisible (OTCMKTS:SKVI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Skinvisible (OTCMKTS:SKVI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Skinvisible Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SKVI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.16. Skinvisible has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.85.
Skinvisible Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Skinvisible
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Skinvisible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skinvisible and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.