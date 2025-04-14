Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Stock Price Down 7.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01). 1,007,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,811,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.87 ($0.01).
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.41.
Galileo Resources Company Profile
Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
