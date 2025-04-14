Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 23872 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Atlas Engineered Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14. The firm has a market cap of C$62.55 million, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

