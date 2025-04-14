Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Citigroup

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CLX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Clorox from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.08.

Get Clorox alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CLX

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.77. 1,594,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,368. Clorox has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $171.37. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Clorox will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Clorox by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.