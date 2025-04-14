UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Stock Price

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.35% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SKX

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 0.7 %

SKX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,388,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,482. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $78.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 10,994 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $622,590.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,450. This trade represents a 42.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $2,257,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,177.28. This trade represents a 39.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,245 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,902. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barden Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $899,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 120.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 35.7% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 22,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.