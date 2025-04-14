Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target Lowered to $134.00 at Citigroup

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $152.00 to $134.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.03% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.44.
Xylem Stock Performance
Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in Xylem by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,683,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,325,000 after acquiring an additional 691,618 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,094,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,597,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,262,000 after acquiring an additional 36,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.
About Xylem
Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.
