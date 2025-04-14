UBS Group Lowers First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $240.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from $285.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 82.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $236.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $297.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.75.

FSLR traded up $5.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.26. 2,703,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,432. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar has a 1-year low of $116.56 and a 1-year high of $306.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 1,272 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $169,125.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,492,640. The trade was a 1.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $30,628.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,815. This trade represents a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,311 shares of company stock worth $4,767,158. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Solar by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,713 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in First Solar by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,090 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 511 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

