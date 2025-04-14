WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 89.6% from the March 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ HYZD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.54. 184,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,142. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.29. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $22.71.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
