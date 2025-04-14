Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.36 and last traded at $37.45, with a volume of 59949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nomura Research Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Nomura Research Institute Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 21.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomura Research Institute Company Profile

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan and internationally. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprises and government agencies.

