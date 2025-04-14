GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK) Short Interest Down 84.6% in March

GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the March 15th total of 283,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlucoTrack

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GlucoTrack stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Free Report) by 315.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,626 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 14.10% of GlucoTrack worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlucoTrack Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GCTK traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 676,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,171. GlucoTrack has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.02.

GlucoTrack Company Profile

GlucoTrack, Inc, a medical device company, focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a noninvasive glucose monitoring device that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain.

