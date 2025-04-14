Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the March 15th total of 42,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LITP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,787. Sprott Lithium Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $11.18. The company has a market cap of $12.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sprott Lithium Miners ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.31% of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Sprott Lithium Miners ETF

The Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (LITP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Lithium Miners index. The fund aims to support the worldwide clean energy transition by tracking an index of global companies in the lithium industry. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap.

