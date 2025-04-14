Joel Unruch Sells 3,563 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.78, for a total transaction of $1,003,982.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,041.86. This represents a 17.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joel Unruch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Joel Unruch sold 4,750 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.78, for a total value of $1,723,205.00.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $289.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,299,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $181.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $336.60 and its 200-day moving average is $352.00. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $275.01 and a 12-month high of $398.35.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ACN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Accenture from $415.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $387.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $2,351,683,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 30,256.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,421,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,248 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Accenture by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,175,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,283,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,740 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $666,495,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,295,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,325,526,000 after buying an additional 1,770,024 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

