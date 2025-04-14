Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director John L. Hennessy Sells 200 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total transaction of $32,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,544.70. This trade represents a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.47. 18,235,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,416,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $208.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.71.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Objectivity Squared LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 16,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

