1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 40,000 Shares

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $210,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,360,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,060,188.09. This represents a 0.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 47,598 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $251,317.44.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $171,300.00.

On Monday, April 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 2,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $14,475.00.

On Monday, March 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $74,250.00.

On Friday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 2,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $11,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $30,050.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $177,600.00.

On Thursday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 156,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $879,530.00.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,665.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 594,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,201. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $338.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.36 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. On average, research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 4,174,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,105,000 after buying an additional 461,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,027 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,284,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 357,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLWS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

