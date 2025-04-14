Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Health In Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HIT traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 670,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,904. Health In Tech has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $7.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62.

Get Health In Tech alerts:

Health In Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Health in Tech, Inc engages in the provision of insurance technology platforms which offer a marketplace of processes in the healthcare industry. Its services include Stone Mountain Risk, eDIYBS, HI Card, HI Performance Network, and Ancillary Products. The company was founded by Tim Johnson in 2014 and is headquartered in Stuart, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Health In Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health In Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.