Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01), Zacks reports.
Health In Tech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HIT traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 670,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,904. Health In Tech has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $7.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62.
Health In Tech Company Profile
