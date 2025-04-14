bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $128.25 and last traded at $128.25, with a volume of 57 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.64.

bioMérieux Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.35 and a 200-day moving average of $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.21.

About bioMérieux

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems that use biological samples, such as blood, saliva, urine, etc. for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, including bacterial infections, parasitic infections, and viral infections; and microbiological control of production or the production environment primarily for food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries.

