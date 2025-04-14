China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Short Interest Update

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,806,700 shares, a drop of 90.8% from the March 15th total of 52,166,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 216.5 days.

China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,443. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

