Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Down 80.1% in March

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 80.1% from the March 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Silver Bull Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Silver Bull Resources stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 35,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,319. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10. Silver Bull Resources has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.16.
About Silver Bull Resources
