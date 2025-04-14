Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Down 80.1% in March

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 80.1% from the March 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Silver Bull Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Silver Bull Resources stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 35,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,319. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10. Silver Bull Resources has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.16.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, copper, and zinc deposits, as well as gold. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

