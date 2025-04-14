Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Trading 8.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $124.39 and last traded at $124.24. Approximately 86,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 123,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HWKN. CJS Securities began coverage on Hawkins in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial raised Hawkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Hawkins Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 8.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is 18.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawkins

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 755,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,367,000 after acquiring an additional 38,877 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Hawkins by 127.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,568 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Hawkins by 180.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 25,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hawkins by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,743,000 after acquiring an additional 18,119 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 242.5% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

