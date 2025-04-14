Movado Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd.

Movado Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% annually over the last three years.

Movado Group Stock Performance

Movado Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,079. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $18.94. Movado Group has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOV. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

