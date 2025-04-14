Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 127.86% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%.

Applied Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APLD traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.37. 25,807,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,316,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 5.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Digital

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 342,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,868.55. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APLD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Monday, February 24th. Compass Point started coverage on Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

