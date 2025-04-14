Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 10000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Southern Empire Resources Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.23.
About Southern Empire Resources
Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metals and mineral resources in North America. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as Owl Capital Corp. and changed its name to Southern Empire Resources Corp. in March 2018. Southern Empire Resources Corp.
