Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Should You Sell?

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.41 and last traded at $38.55. Approximately 6,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 30,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.03.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Karooooo in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Karooooo had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 30.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KARO. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Karooooo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,146,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Karooooo in the 4th quarter valued at $635,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Karooooo during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Karooooo by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 60,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Karooooo by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

