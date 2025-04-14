Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 635.7% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $75.12. The company had a trading volume of 53,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,094. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $73.79 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.39 and a 200-day moving average of $76.67.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2797 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 999,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,672,000 after acquiring an additional 79,498 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 14.3% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

