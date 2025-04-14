Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 635.7% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $75.12. The company had a trading volume of 53,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,094. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $73.79 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.39 and a 200-day moving average of $76.67.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2797 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
