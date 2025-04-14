Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,006,854 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 197% from the previous session’s volume of 339,480 shares.The stock last traded at $58.31 and had previously closed at $57.64.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.97 and a 200-day moving average of $63.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

