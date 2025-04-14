REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 771.4% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
REC Silicon ASA Stock Performance
RNWEF remained flat at $0.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33. REC Silicon ASA has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.02.
About REC Silicon ASA
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than REC Silicon ASA
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for REC Silicon ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REC Silicon ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.