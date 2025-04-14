REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 771.4% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

REC Silicon ASA Stock Performance

RNWEF remained flat at $0.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33. REC Silicon ASA has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.02.

About REC Silicon ASA

REC Silicon ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells silicon materials for the solar and electronics industries worldwide. It offers various Signature Silane gas, a pure form of silicon that produces product for fuel industries comprising specialty gases, including Dichlorosilane, Monochlorosilane, and Disilane for use in the manufacturing processes of flat panel displays, semiconductors, and solar cells; solar grade polysilicon, including NextSi used for multi crystalline and monocrystalline solar ingot and wafer production in the manufacturing of solar modules; and electronic grade polysilicon consisting of float zone-based devices are used in motor control and power conversion processes for hybrid and electric vehicles, wind energy, and high voltage transmission, 5G communications, high-speed trains, internet of things, and big data, as well as Czochralski for manufacturing of semiconductor wafers used in memory processors, optics, and micro electromechanical systems.

